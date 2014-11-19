© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com Components | November 19, 2014
ON Semi collaborates with ICs LLC
ON Semiconductor has entered into a licensing/development agreement with ICs LLC in order to bring application specific integrated circuits (ASICs) to market which are resilient to radiation effects.
Radiation hardened by design (RHBD) ASICs created through this agreement will be based upon ON Semiconductor’s ONC110 110 nanometer (nm) process for ASIC designs and production. The introduction of RHBD ASICs extends the company’s military and aerospace offering that includes ITAR compliance, DMEA Trusted Supplier accreditation and DO-254 support.
“The mitigation of radiation effects is becoming an increasingly serious issue as the industry moves to smaller semiconductor process architectures,” explained Dr. Joe Feeley, CEO at ICs LLC. “Legacy RHBD solutions for SEU immunity do not provide adequate protection for high speed circuits, while SRL does. ON Semiconductor is uniquely able to provide a solution to this important problem and enable customers to produce fault tolerant ASICs for important real time applications.”
Vince Hopkin, vice president, Military/Aerospace, Digital and Custom Foundry at ON Semiconductor, added: “Thanks to this far-reaching agreement with ICs LLC, ON Semiconductor can support our customers’ demands for ASICs requiring a greater number of logic gates and smaller process technologies, while also safeguarding extensively against failures caused by exposure to radiation. When combined with our Trusted source status and our capability to provide highly secure development flows, the addition of RHBD products to our portfolio will mean we are extremely well positioned to serve a broad spectrum of aerospace, military and space programs, where the need for data and IP integrity is of paramount importance.”
