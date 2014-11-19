© leifstiller dreamstime.com

MSC signs distribution agreement with Inventronics

MSC Technologies is now an authorised distributor of Inventronics. MSC will carry the company’s product portfolio in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Italy.

Theo Goertz, Line Manager for Inventronics at MSC Technologies, said: "More and more LED power supplies with integrated, intelligent control systems are being requested by our customers. This includes requests for features such as lumen compensation, programmable soft start, remote control and daylight sensor detection. The addition of Inventronics will allow MSC Technologies to provide integrated, intelligent control systems for modern LED systems and offer expanded solutions to our customers to further improve their leadership in the market."