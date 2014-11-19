© alexskopje dreamstime.com

Micron's CFO Ronald C. Foster to retire in 2015

Micron Technology's Ronald C. Foster, Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Finance, will retire from Micron next year.

"Ron has played an integral role in Micron's growth and success during the past six years," said Micron CEO Mark Durcan. "We thank Ron for his leadership and guidance, and wish him well in his future endeavors. Ron is looking forward to spending more time with his family at his cabin in the Pacific Northwest."



Mr. Foster has served as CFO of Micron since his appointment in April 2008. Micron expects Mr. Foster's retirement to be effective Feb. 28, 2015.