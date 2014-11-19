© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

CDIL teams up with FantastIC

CDIL (Continental Device India Limited), a manufacturer of silicon semiconductor devices, has chosen FantastIC as its distributing partner.

“CDIL decided to work in collaboration with us, FantastIC sourcing, for specific missions: customer technical support, cross reference and equivalent identification, annual contract negotiator and stocking distributor for selected countries such as France, Brazil, and emerging countries,” FantastIC writes in a press release.