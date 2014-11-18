© aydindurdu dreamstime.com Components | November 18, 2014
APRI gears up with Nordson Asymtek equipment
Nordson Asymtek's distributor, the Amtest Group, has sold a Nordson Asymtek Select Coat SL-940E selective conformal coating system to APRI, Czech Republic, to automate its conformal coating process.
The system has enabled APRI to increase capacity, improve repeatability, and ensure a more uniform and accurately applied conformal coating process.
"Conformal coating has become a requirement to protect sensitive electronic parts and the PCBs used in consumer products," said Jiri Vondrecek, sales specialist, Amtest Group. "APRI needed to precisely apply very small amounts of coating to specific parts in hard-to-reach places. The process had to be reliable and repeatable. They were looking for an automated system that would increase throughput and could handle large volumes while still offering high quality production results."
"After thoroughly researching the market, we decided to purchase the Nordson Asymtek conformal coating system," said Petr Sumbera, general manager, APRI. "The key decision points were the price/performance ratio, very good local service support, and the good reputation Nordson Asymtek equipment has in our region. Selective conformal coating is now a separate process in our production with a fully automated line to ensure that our products are of the highest quality."
APRI s.r.o. is a private company located in Roznov pod Radhostem, Czech Republic that designs, develops and produces automotive electronic accessories for use in applications such as automatic parking assistants, tire pressure monitoring systems, and LED lamps.
