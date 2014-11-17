© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

BlackBerry and Samsung partner to provide security for Android

BlackBerry has entered into a strategic partnership with Samsung Electronics, to provide a secure mobility solution for Android.

As a result, early next year, enterprise customers will have a new choice: an integrated, end-to-end secure solution that brings together BES12: a cross-platform EMM solution by BlackBerry with Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets that are embedded with Samsung KNOX.



“BlackBerry and Samsung’s creation of an integrated enterprise solution for Android makes sense,” said Bloomberg Head of Enterprise Mobility, Chris Behringer. “Security is a top priority for us, and this combined offering provides a new versatile option to the marketplace.”



“We share the goal to provide enterprises with the most secure mobility solutions through this partnership with BlackBerry,” said Injong Rhee, Senior Vice President of KNOX Business Group, Samsung Electronics. “Samsung KNOX is focused on delivering secure mobility solutions to enterprises and, combined with BES12, we will offer more options for customers that need enhanced levels of security on Android devices.”



“BlackBerry has developed a very close partnership with Samsung and we’re committed to deepening the interaction between our engineering and product development teams for the long-term,” said John Sims, President of Global Enterprise Services, BlackBerry. “It is a natural progression in our path to providing our customers with more alternatives to meet their evolving mobile needs. Samsung KNOX offers a number of hardware and software security features and our partnership allows us to tightly integrate these capabilities with BES12.”