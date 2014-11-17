© evertiq

congatec signs ies GmbH & Co. KG as distributor

congatec AG has entered into a distribution agreement with ies GmbH & Co. KG for the German speaking market.

With two German sales offices – near Osnabrück and in Munich – ies covers sales across the DACH region, which includes Germany, Austria and Switzerland.



For Martin Steger, Managing Director of ies, the partnership with congatec is a key milestone in the consistent development of ies’ corporate strategy: "Our highly efficient and streamlined business processes allow us to invest in growth markets where short development and innovation cycles still translate into real competitive and cost advantages. To this end – and in the interest of our customers – we cooperate with the best and most innovative manufacturers of embedded computer technology in Europe."



Gerhard Edi, CEO of congatec, adds: "With ies we have gained an experienced distribution partner that complements our existing sales network in EMEA perfectly. We have been noticing a continuing trend among our customers to outsource more of their developments. Thanks to the customized solutions developed by ies, we will be able to serve these customers even better, particularly with respect to applications in sectors such as industrial automation, security, transport and medical technology."