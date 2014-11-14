© evertiq

Plessey inks it with Syscom Electronique

Plessey has entered into a distribution agreement with Syscom Electronique to expand its European network with coverage in the France and Tunisia markets for its GaN-on-Silicon LED products.

Regis du Manoir, President of Syscom,said, "Syscom Electroniqueis very proud to have been selected to promote Plessey GaN-on-Silicon LED to the French market. This advanced LED technology will help Syscom's customers to successfully develop and market distinctive and innovative solutions. We believe Plessey's solutions can give French customers an edge in the highly competitive LED lighting market place."



David Owen, Plessey's Marketing Director, added, "Plessey is very pleased to work with a distributor who has significant history in supplying the solid-state lighting market in France. Syscom Electroniquehas a dedicated team working in the lighting segment and therefore a considerable knowledge of the growing French lighting industry and customer base which will accelerate the time to market for Plessey GaN-on-Silicon LEDs in this region."