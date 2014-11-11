© otnaydur dreamstime.com

New contract for Data Respons

Data Respons has signed contracts of NOK 20 million (EUR 2.3 million) with customers in the Kongsberg region. The contracts comprise both new products and extensions of ongoing deliveries.

Data Respons will deliver computer solutions that are embedded into the customer's industrial products and a range of specialist services. The deliveries will take place next year.



- Data Respons has a broad customer base in the Kongsberg region and more than 15 years of experience in this area. In close cooperation with our customers, we are involved in a large number of exciting technology projects and deliveries, says CEO Kenneth Ragnvaldsen in Data Respons ASA.