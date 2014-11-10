© shawn hempel dreamstime.com

Toshiba invests in India

Toshiba Corporation will reinforce its transmission & distribution (T&D) business in India with a 3-billion yen (approx.US$30-million) investment in new production capacity at Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd. (TTDI) in Hyderabad.

A new line for large power transformers will come on line in spring 2015, at the same time as the full scale launch of a new line for switchgears.



According to Dr. Katsutoshi Toda, Chairman & Managing Director, TTDI, “India is a high growth market that Toshiba has positioned as a strategic base for its power-related businesses. In the period to FY2016, Toshiba plans to invest a cumulative 10-billion yen (approx.US$100-million) in its T&D business there, including this current round of investment.”



Alongside its existing production line of small- and medium-capacity transformers and low- and medium-voltage switchgears, the new power transformer line will support production of 765kV transformers with a capacity of 500MVA, while the new switchgear line will produce high voltage products.



“Toshiba is seeking to secure a 20% share of the Indian market by 2018, and also reinforce Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd. as a core T&D production base for other major markets, including Europe, ASEAN, and Africa”, added Dr. Toda.