Excelsys sign agreement with CL Electronics

Excelsys Technologies has added CL-Electronics GmbH to its global distributor network.

CL Electronics will distribute solutions from Excelsys Technologies to customers in a variety of specialist markets including Military, Industrial, Medical, and Communications throughout Switzerland.



“CL’s successful engineering driven demand-creation capabilities will help Excelsys generate new opportunities throughout Switzerland” said Gary Duffy, CEO of Excelsys Technologies. “CL Electronics has a proven track record in developing and maintaining excellent partner-based relationships with both their customers and suppliers. The expert sales and applications teams at Excelsys will work together with CL to provide additional power options, rapid design-in and applications support, easing system integration and helping customers meet their business needs”.