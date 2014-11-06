© creasencesro dreamstime.com

TI to open 300mm wafer bumping facility in China

Texas Instruments will expand its manufacturing capacity in Chengdu, China, with a 300mm wafer bumping facility.

The addition of the manufacturing process in Chengdu further increases TI's 300mm analog capacity and its ability to support customer demand.



The 358'000 square-foot A/T facility was purchased from UTAC Chengdu Ltd. in December 2013 and is now qualified and in production using advanced quad-flat no-leads (QFN) packaging technology.



TI's manufacturing investment in China began in 2010 with the opening of the company's first wafer fabrication plant in Chengdu. TI extended its investment with the adjacent A/T facility, opening today. TI will now further extend its operations in Chengdu with a 300mm wafer bumping facility on its Chengdu High-tech Zone (CDHT) campus.



"The CDHT has been a dynamic area of economic development in West China, offering a strong environment for investment and government service," said Kevin Ritchie, senior vice president of TI's Technology & Manufacturing Group. "We're pleased to extend our 300mm manufacturing capabilities at our world-class Chengdu facility to further ensure continuity of supply to our customers and support their growth."



This investment plan does not change TI's capital spending forecast. The company continues to expect its capital spending levels to remain about 4 percent of revenue.