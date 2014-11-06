© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

Elmos: Sales up 18.5% in the third quarter

Elmos Semiconductor has managed to increase sales continuously over the year so far. Sales increased 18.5 % in the third quarter of 2014 to reach EUR 54.7 million (Q3 2013: EUR 46.2 million).

The Company generated higher sales in comparison with the previous quarter as well (Q2 2014: 51.9 million Euro). The sales performance in Asia continues to be highly disproportionate with a 51.5 % gain to EUR 15.0 million in the third quarter of 2014 (Q3 2013: EUR 9.9 million).



The gross profit climbed disproportionately by 25.9 % to EUR 25.0 million (Q3 2013: EUR 19.9 million). This equals a gross margin of 45.7 % (Q3 2013: 43.1 %). Operating expenses in relation to sales remained constant at 35.2 % (Q3 2013: 35.0 %).



The EBIT also showed disproportionate growth of 63.7 % to EUR 6.1 million (Q3 2013: EUR 3.7 million). The consolidated net income reached EUR 3.9 million (Q3 2013: 3.1 EUR million).



“The mood of the customers is predominantly positive in contrast to some economic indicators. We manage to convince an increasing number of customers of our solutions primarily in Asia’s growth market,” says Dr. Anton Mindl, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor AG. “Our production is making progress as scheduled for the modernization of manufacturing.”