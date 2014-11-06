© evertiq

EBV Elektronik signs with Samsung Semiconductor

EBV Elektronik, an Avnet company has signed an agreement with Samsung Semiconductor Europe, for distribution of Samsung’s LED component products in EMEA region.

“Extending our opto-components portfolio to include Samsung’s LED products will allow us to move ahead on our path towards increased growth in this market,” comments Sebastian Hülck, Director Vertical Segment Lighting, EBV Elektronik, EMEA. “With Samsung on board, we now offer a wider range of products from mid- power LEDs to high-power emitters, along with COBs, LED modules, and LED packages for automotive, TV and IT markets.”



“This agreement sets the stage for us to supply our LED component products through the deep European wide EBV sales network. Samsung will focus on its LED component business by providing high-quality products that meet customer needs for LED lighting packages and engines. We will cooperate closely with EBV to further develop our share in the LED Lighting market.” says Ove-Kristian Sörensen, Director of LED Components at Samsung Semiconductor Europe.