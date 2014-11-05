© infineon

New 'Sharkey' smart watch with Infineon technology

Infineon Technologies AG supplies its Boosted NFC Secure Element to Watchdata Technologies’ new “Sharkey” smart wearable devices.

“Modern society is increasingly connected and going mobile. We are delighted to contribute our security and contactless expertise for one of the first smart wearable devices available on the market”, says Stefan Hofschen, Division President Chip Card & Security at Infineon Technologies. “Infineon has been providing security solutions to protect users’ digital data for more than 30 years – and we are strongly committed to bring this expertise to smart applications in the Internet of Things to support a sustainable new way of communication and living.”



“The Secure Element from Infineon can be seamlessly integrated into our smart wearable device while providing sophisticated security functions and excellent contactless performance”, says Jack Pan, Vice President of Watchdata Technologies’ International Business. Watchdata Technologies supplies authentication and security solutions to millions of mobile subscribers, e-banking customers and commuters in over 50 countries.