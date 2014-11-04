© trueffelpix dreamstime.com

New president of of Park Aerospace Technologies

Park Electrochemical has appointed Mark Gable as president of the company’s Park Aerospace Technologies Corp. a business unit located in Newton, Kansas.

In this position, Mr. Gable will report to Brian Shore, Chief Executive Officer of Park Electrochemical, and to Christopher Mastrogiacomo, the President and Chief Operating Officer of Park Electrochemical.



Mr. Gable joined Park as Director of Strategic Situations in January 2013 and was appointed President of Sales – Americas in March 2014.



Prior to joining Park, Mr. Gable was employed by Sanmina-SCI Corp. and its predecessor, Hadco Corporation, in various positions since 1988.