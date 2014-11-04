© evertiq

NI’s European calibration lab awarded 17025 accreditation

National Instruments' calibration laboratory, located at its Hungary service center in Debrecen, has recently received 17025 Accreditation by the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA).

Accuracy of electronic components used in instruments naturally declines over time. To maintain instrument accuracy, it’s important to calibrate instruments on a regular basis.



“This accreditation assures quality in our calibration processes and demonstrates proven adherence to global standards for our calibration and testing laboratories,” the company writes in a statement.