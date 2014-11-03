© ragsac19 dreamstime.com

Analog Devices appoints new VP, EMEA sales

Analog Devices has appointed Mike Britchfield to the position of Vice President, EMEA Sales.

In this role, he will manage the sales network providing both technical support and customer service across the region in order to meet the needs of all customers, whether through ADI direct sales or distribution channels.



“Mike brings a wealth of technology, marketing and customer experience to the role," said Thomas Wessel, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Marketing at Analog Devices. "His passion for, and in-depth understanding of ADI’s technology portfolio and his strong customer engagement are a strong combination that will enable him to lead the team towards achieving our growth goals.”

Britchfield has been with ADI for 28 years, and notably created and led the Industrial and Instrumentation Market Segment organization from 2009. He built a strong solutions-focused team and developed the business strategies for the sub-segments within Industrial.



From 1999 to 2009, he was a Product Line Director within the Converter organization, leading several areas of technology development including the broad converter developments and more targeted products such as those for the Automotive IBS application.