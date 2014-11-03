© saniphoto dreamstime.com Components | November 03, 2014
Chinese Solar company to set up Dubai factory
Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA), the regulatory body for the Dubai Silicon Oasis, has signed an agreement with Chang Zhou Almaden to host its new manufacturing and training facility at the integrated free zone technology park.
The 15'000 sq meter factory will be set up at a total capital cost of AED 110 million (EUR 23.9 million). Designed to produce up to 400'000 PV panels every year, the manufacturing facility is set for completion in Q1 2015.
The facility will additionally host a training centre that will target raising awareness on green energy and sustainable solutions for the MENA region.
Commenting on this new achievement, Dr. Mohammed Alzarooni, Vice Chairman & CEO of Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, said: “We welcome Chang Zhou Almaden to the hi-tech park and look forward to a symbiotic partnership with the world’s largest producer of anti-reflective glass. The Middle East is rapidly gaining international attention as an emerging market for solar energy. This has led to high uptake for innovative technologies. Dubai offers an international platform with comprehensive regional reach, providing Almaden the perfect location to establish its regional manufacturing facility.”
Jinxi Lin, Chairman of Chang Zhou Almaden, said: “Solar is definitely the energy source for the future and although there are huge challenges facing the industry, we believe Almaden will create an impact on the market with our improved eco-friendly technology, competitive pricing and quality standards. Our ultra-thin dual glass PV panel has been especially designed for the hot summers of the Middle East allowing minimal power loss in high humidity and high temperature environments. We are glad to make our entry into this region with our facility at Dubai Silicon Oasis. We are confident our operations will contribute to Dubai’s green vision and contribute to reducing the emirate’s carbon footprint.”
