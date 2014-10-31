© evertiq Components | October 31, 2014
TDK-Lambda EMEA takes on low power market
Historically TDK-Lambda has focussed on the mid to high power segment (250W and above) of the AC-DC power supply market in EMEA. Deciding to expand its reach TDK-Lambda has recently begun targeting the low-power sub-250W market as well.
The company has invested heavily in R&D personnel, forming a special UK based ‘low-power’ R&D team that has resulted in the launch of the first 100W model in a line of products, the ZM range of single-output power supplies.
The mid-range market has traditionally been at the core of the company’s success with an estimated 25% market share, but the low power market, especially for communications, test equipment and medical devices offers significant growth potential. The low power AC-DC power supply market in EMEA is estimated to be worth GBP 475M per annum, about twice the size of the mid-range market.
“Although it is a competitive market, we are confident that we can gain significant market share,” says Martin Southam, Director of Marketing, TDK-Lambda EMEA. “Many of our key OEM customers have been asking us to introduce lower power products that meet their demanding requirements in terms of cost, size, efficiency and lifetime.”
In order to meet these tough demands, the decision to locate TDK-Lambda’s low power R&D for its EMEA products in the UK was to ensure quick response times to market trends and customer needs.
