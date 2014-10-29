© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Mouser inks it with Delta Electronics Power

Mouser Electronics, has entered into a global distribution agreement with Delta Electronics Power, a supplier of switching power supplies and major source of power management solutions.

"The Delta/Mouser partnership is about connecting Delta's Power Supply innovations with Mousers' technically demanding customers. We look forward to working together to meet customers' demands," stated David Chiu, Vice President of Sales and Product Management, Delta Products Corporation.



"Mouser is very pleased to add Delta Electronics Power to our list of trusted supplier partners. They are a world-renowned leader of power management solutions, and we're excited to offer their top selling power supplies and DC/DC converters to our customers as part of our Power Supply Technology portfolio," said Barry McConnell, Mouser Senior Vice President of Products. "We look forward to a successful partnership."