BSQUARE appoints new CFO

Embedded solutions company, BSQUARE Corporation, has appointed Marty Heimbigner as Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Marty Heimbigner's background includes financial leadership experience with software and professional service businesses in the greater Seattle area spanning public and emerging technology companies.



Prior to Bsquare, Mr. Heimbigner was a partner at Pacific CFO Group, LLC where he was both an advisor and a member of a senior executive team of client companies to drive top and bottom-line growth, operational effectiveness, internal capability and business strategy.



"We are excited to have Marty join the company as our CFO. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Bsquare at an important time in our evolution as a company," said Jerry Chase, President and CEO, Bsquare.