© ifixit Teardowns | November 12, 2014
iPad Air 2 Teardown
The iPad Air 2 contains a fitting 2 GB of RAM, and has received a fitting 2 out of 10 repairability score — the same as last year’s original Air.
Yes, the Air 2’s fused glass/LCD should keep the broken glass shards more intact if the iPad takes a tumble. But it comes at a price, literally: Would-be repairers now have to replace the entire display, hiking up the cost of repair.
Aside from that, the Air 2 has a slightly smaller battery and speakers than the Air 1, and a (physically) smaller rear camera than the iPhone 6 Plus — even though it has the same megapixel count.
The newly-bonded front panel is more rigid than in previous iPad models, and therefore feels a bit sturdier to pry against—however, flexing the glass still disturbs the LCD, even when you aren't deeply inserting the pick. That being the case, the glued-down display remains the iPad's only access point, so there's still a risk of damaging it even when performing ordinary repairs.
With the home button removed, we discover a single IC on the home button assembly: NXP Semiconductors 8416A1 Touch ID Sensor
Further inspection reveals even more ICs on the front panel assembly: Parade Technologies DP675 LCD Driver and Texas Instruments TPS65143A LCD Bias Solution For LCD Panels
When comparing the larger, bump-inducing iSight camera from the iPhone 6 Plus to the iPad's camera, we can see they aren't quite the same—but it's indeed a leap in quality over the iSight camera found in the first-gen iPad Air.
Our Wi-Fi model's antennas now grace the top of the iPad, where previously they were ensconced along the lower edge.
Unfortunately, the logic board is still glued in, so we call our trusty iOpener out of retirement for one more gig. Upon removal of the logic board, we are saddened to see that the Lightning connector cable remains soldered to the logic board. This makes logic board removal even more of a chore. It also means that replacing the Lightning connector basically requires replacing the entire logic board.
The battery, once freed from the logic board's grasp, is ready for removal. More heat and more prying free the dual-cell energy slab from the rear case. It's not the worst battery adhesive ever seen, but it would be nice to not use plastic cards for the battery replacement, for once.
The 27.62 Wh battery drops a bit from the previous Air's 32.9 Wh capacity. Apple claims the same 10-hour battery life as the original Air, so more efficient power use seems to be on tap here—though early reviews seem to indicate that real-world battery life is down a bit from the previous-gen iPad.
-----
More information can be found at © iFixit.
Aside from that, the Air 2 has a slightly smaller battery and speakers than the Air 1, and a (physically) smaller rear camera than the iPhone 6 Plus — even though it has the same megapixel count.
Teardown highlights:
The newly-bonded front panel is more rigid than in previous iPad models, and therefore feels a bit sturdier to pry against—however, flexing the glass still disturbs the LCD, even when you aren't deeply inserting the pick. That being the case, the glued-down display remains the iPad's only access point, so there's still a risk of damaging it even when performing ordinary repairs.
With the home button removed, we discover a single IC on the home button assembly: NXP Semiconductors 8416A1 Touch ID Sensor
Further inspection reveals even more ICs on the front panel assembly: Parade Technologies DP675 LCD Driver and Texas Instruments TPS65143A LCD Bias Solution For LCD Panels
When comparing the larger, bump-inducing iSight camera from the iPhone 6 Plus to the iPad's camera, we can see they aren't quite the same—but it's indeed a leap in quality over the iSight camera found in the first-gen iPad Air.
Our Wi-Fi model's antennas now grace the top of the iPad, where previously they were ensconced along the lower edge.
Unfortunately, the logic board is still glued in, so we call our trusty iOpener out of retirement for one more gig. Upon removal of the logic board, we are saddened to see that the Lightning connector cable remains soldered to the logic board. This makes logic board removal even more of a chore. It also means that replacing the Lightning connector basically requires replacing the entire logic board.
The battery, once freed from the logic board's grasp, is ready for removal. More heat and more prying free the dual-cell energy slab from the rear case. It's not the worst battery adhesive ever seen, but it would be nice to not use plastic cards for the battery replacement, for once.
The 27.62 Wh battery drops a bit from the previous Air's 32.9 Wh capacity. Apple claims the same 10-hour battery life as the original Air, so more efficient power use seems to be on tap here—though early reviews seem to indicate that real-world battery life is down a bit from the previous-gen iPad.
At last, the main course. A entire plate of chips for us! Yum.
- Apple APL1012 A8X 64-bit Processor
- Elpida/Micron Technology F8164A3MD 2 GB RAM (two 1 GB chips)
- Murata 339S02541 Wi-Fi Module
- SK Hynix H2JTDG8UD1BMR 128 Gb (16 GB) NAND Flash
- NXP 65V10 NFC Module (as found in the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus)
- Apple (Cirrus Logic) 338S1213 Audio Codec
- NXP Semiconductors LPC18B1UK (Apple M8 Motion Co-Processor)
- Maxim Integrated MAX98721BEWV Boosted Class Amplifier
- Broadcom BCM5976 Digitizer Controller
- Texas Instruments TI48WHXDP 343S0583
- Fairchild Semiconductor FDMC 6683 and FDMC 6676BZ
-----
More information can be found at © iFixit.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments