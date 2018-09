iPad Air 2 Teardown

© ifixit

The iPad Air 2 contains a fitting 2 GB of RAM, and has received a fitting 2 out of 10 repairability score — the same as last year’s original Air.

Teardown highlights:

At last, the main course. A entire plate of chips for us! Yum.

Apple APL1012 A8X 64-bit Processor

Elpida/Micron Technology F8164A3MD 2 GB RAM (two 1 GB chips)

Murata 339S02541 Wi-Fi Module

SK Hynix H2JTDG8UD1BMR 128 Gb (16 GB) NAND Flash

NXP 65V10 NFC Module (as found in the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus)

Apple (Cirrus Logic) 338S1213 Audio Codec

NXP Semiconductors LPC18B1UK (Apple M8 Motion Co-Processor)

Maxim Integrated MAX98721BEWV Boosted Class Amplifier

Broadcom BCM5976 Digitizer Controller

Texas Instruments TI48WHXDP 343S0583

Fairchild Semiconductor FDMC 6683 and FDMC 6676BZ