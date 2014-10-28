© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

MythBuster Jamie Hyneman joins Bimba's product R&D team

Jamie Hyneman president of M5 Industries and famous from the TV-show MythBusters, is joining Bimba Manufacturing, an innovator of actuation technology.

Hyneman is best known for his work on the cable television program MythBusters, but he has also been very active designing and prototyping a variety of robotics platforms and will serve Bimba as Director of Strategic Development. In this role he will consult and collaborate on strategic initiatives that are key to the fluid power industry’s future.



As president of special effects company M5, Hyneman has supervised the animatronics and robotics for hundreds of commercials and feature films. Hyneman said, “For me, there is nothing as exciting as a good problem to solve. Working with the team at Bimba, we’ll have opportunities to combine theoretical possibilities with practical solutions.”



Kent Sowatzke, Bimba’s Chief Operating & Engineering Officer, said, “We are proud to announce our partnership with Jamie Hyneman. He is one of the world’s most innovative thinkers, a frequent lecturer at Stanford University and whose honorary degrees from the College of Engineering at Villanova University and Twente University in The Netherlands recognize him for his achievements in science and technology. We will also collaborate with Jamie to educate the next generation of scientists and engineers, and to develop concepts and products that will make the world healthier, safer and more efficient.”