iMac 5K Retina Teardown

© ifixit

Another year, another iMac refresh. For what? A pitiful processor bump? An even thinner display on a device that you'll never see from the side? Not this time.

After our step-by-step comparison, we compiled a lengthy list of the repair-relevant changes:

The display data connector on the logic board is now slightly wider!

Teardown Highlights:

ICs in the Retina 5K display:

Texas Instruments NH245 8-Bit Dual-Supply Bus Transceiver

Texas Instruments BUF16821 Programmable Gamma-Voltage Generator and Vcom Calibrator

Parade Technologies DP665 LCD Timing Controller

Texas Instruments TPS65270 Monolithic Dual Synchronous Buck Regulator

Texas Instruments TPS65168 High Resolution Fully Programmable LCD Bias IC for TV

And elsewhere:

Intel Core i5-4690 Processor

AMD Radeon R9 M290X GPU

SK Hynix H5GC2H24BFR 256 MB GDDR5 SGRAM (8 x 256 MB = 2 GB total)

Intel NB430029A00200 Platform Controller Hub

Broadcom BCM5776 Gigabit Ethernet Controller

Cirrus Logic 4206BCNZ Audio Controller

Intel DSL5520 Thunderbolt 2 Controller

Microchip Technology 1428-7 420BE5A BMY System Management Bus Temperature Sensor

Intersil ISL6327 Enhanced 6-Phase PWM Controller

SanDisk 05131 016G 16 GB NAND Flash (8 x 16 GB = 128 GB total)

SK Hynix H5TQ2G63DFR 2 GB DDR3 SDRAM

Marvell 88SS91383 PCIe SSD Controller

Broadcom BCM4360KML1G 5G WiFi 3-Stream 802.11ac Gigabit Transceiver

Skyworks SE5516 Dual-Band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac WLAN Front-End Module

Broadcom BCM20702 Single-Chip Bluetooth 4.0 HCI Solution with Bluetooth Low Energy