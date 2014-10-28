© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Würth to build new logistics center

Electronic component manufacturer Würth Elektronik eiSos has commenced construction work on its new warehouse and logistics complex at the Waldenburg (Germany) site.

The EUR 25 million investment in expansion will be concluded by the middle of next year. The construction project is primarily driven by the company's growth. At the same time the company is expanding its service offering with the building work. This will mean that instead of 10'000 at present, there will be capacity to deliver over 30'000 products from stock in the future.



Fully automated small parts warehouse



The new facilities consist of two building segments. In the three-storey function building, incoming and outgoing goods will be accommodated with a total of 10 loading ramps. The second segment consists of a fully automated small parts warehouse. In the first expansion phase, this so-called shuttle warehouse will comprise six aisles with around 85'000 racking slots on 32 levels.