© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Toshiba wins order in India for weather radar system

Toshiba, in collaboration with Electronic Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), has received an order to supply an X-band dual polarization transportable Doppler weather radar system to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The radar, the first weather radar that Toshiba will supply to outside Japan, will be installed at Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India in January 2015.



Localized catastrophic flooding caused by long or local heavy rainfall is becoming a significant problem worldwide, and particularly in India and the ASEAN countries. Weather radars track cloud movements and can pinpoint the buildup of potentially threatening systems in real time, allowing the authorities to issue warnings and order life-saving evacuations.



Toshiba has been collaborating with ECIL on weather radars since August 2012. The current order follows positive evaluation of their joint proposal, which drew on Toshiba’s extensive experience in supplying weather radars in Japan, and ECIL’s capabilities in supporting operation in the field in India. Toshiba has already supplied similar radars to Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, and to universities and research institutions.