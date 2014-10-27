© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Dialog's power management chosen for Lenovo smartphone

Dialog Semiconductor's DA9210 power management IC (PMIC) has been implemented in Lenovo's new Vibe X2 smartphone.

The Lenovo Vibe X2 is equipped with MediaTek MT6595 SoC, 32GB internal storage, and a 5-inch FHD resolution display. Back cover accessories include a JBL speaker and a supplementary battery.



"Since launching our first model in 2010, Lenovo has grown into the world's third best-selling smartphone company and this rapid success is due to a persistent focus on user needs in key areas such as power management where Dialog's DA9210 makes a significant difference," said Jeff Hsieh, Director of Product Development for Lenovo.



"The DA9210 enables Lenovo to set a new standard in smartphone performance by optimising the control of the power management system," said Udo Kratz, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Business Group Mobile Systems. "It also strengthens the consumer appeal of the new Vibe X2 by making it much easier for users to multi-task and use data-intensive applications simultaneously."