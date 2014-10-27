© creasencesro dreamstime.com

Avnet moves UK headquarters

Avnet Technology Solutions has moved from its old office in Bracknell to new UK headquarters in the same town.

Avnet has taken one third of the 17'000 square metre facility known as The Capitol Building, which has recently undergone a refurbishment to Avnet’s specifications.



The new premises offer Avnet increased office space and additional meeting rooms, along with the capacity to host special events and seminars.



Miriam Murphy, senior vice president, North region, Avnet Technology Solutions, EMEA, commented, “The building is impressive and reflects our status as a leading IT solutions distributor. By providing our suppliers and business partners with access to highly functional and well-presented facilities we are underlining our commitment to working with all our partners to help them grow. Set in eight acres of green space yet just a few minutes’ walk from local amenities, it is a pleasant and inspiring workplace, which we are confident will help to continue to attract some of the best talent in the industry.”