© lg

LG's next smartphone will sport its own processor

LG will rely on its own processor – NUCLUN – to power its next smartphone, the G3 Screen, a phone developed specifically for the Korean market.

The company's first mobile application processor (AP) featuring eight-core architecture and LTE-A Cat.6 network capability for high performance and low energy consumption.



NUCLUN was designed using ARM big.LITTLE technology. The AP employs four 1.5GHz cores (ARM Cortex-A15) for high performance and four 1.2GHz cores (ARM Cortex-A7) for less intensive processing.



“NUCLUN opens up a new chapter in LG’s history of innovation in the mobile industry,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “With this in-house solution, we will be able to achieve better vertical integration and further diversity our product strategy against stronger competition. NUCLUN will give us greater flexibility in our mobile strategy going forward.”