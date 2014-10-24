© oliver sved dreamstime.com

Rutronik distributes for Kingstate

Recently, Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH began distributing professional acoustic solutions from Kingstate Electronics Corp. throughout Europe.

"Our acoustic components already have a strong presence in Europe. With the support of Rutronik we want to increase the sales of our products which are already very popular in Asia," said Emily Chen, Sales Manager at Kingstate. Goekhan Ersoy, Senior Marketing Manager Inductors & Timing Devices at Rutronik, adds: "Kingstate is a reputable company that has been focusing exclusively on acoustic components for more than 37 years. As a result, Kingstate offers high quality and professional acoustic solutions. We are delighted that our customers can now also benefit from this."