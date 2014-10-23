© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Martin Bielesch leaves Avnet for Arrow

Arrow Electronics has appointed Martin Bielesch as vice president sales of EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Components.

Bielesch joins Arrow from Avnet EMG, where he was most recently regional vice president of Central Europe and, previously, general manager of lighting and new markets in Europe. Prior to this, he held various management positions with Future Electronics, including vice president and deputy managing director of EMEA.



“Martin has a strong track record that includes a number of high-profile marketing and sales leadership positions across Europe,” said Andy King, president of Arrow Electronics’ components business in EMEA. “He has the qualities required for this new challenge, and we are pleased to welcome him to the team.”