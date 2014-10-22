© alexskopje dreamstime.com Components | October 22, 2014
Management changes at Harting
After eight years as Managing Director and at last as Senior Vice President Production and Logistics, Torsten Ratzmann will leave the Harting Technology Group of his own volition by the end of last year.
Torsten Ratzmann is to be appointed CEO of a company in the automotive supply and consumer goods industry. “He made a request for his contract not to be extended,” remarked Dietmar Harting, Partner and Chairman of the Board at the Harting Technology Group. “We regrettably had to comply with this request. We wish to thank Mr. Ratzmann for his outstanding efforts as Senior Vice President and Managing Director. He has taken our production to an outstanding level in recent years, winning various awards, and thereby making a significant contribution to the success of our company.”
As Mr. Ratzmann stated: “I thoroughly enjoyed my time at Harting. We achieved a great deal together and made significant progress. However, the opportunity to become Chief Executive Officer represents a unique career challenge and one that I would like to take up. I am only able to make this career step thanks to all the experience I have gained at Harting. I wish to thank the partners and my colleagues for the trust they have placed in me and for their open and constructive manner of cooperation.”
Until the appointment of a successor as Senior Vice President, Ratzmann will systematically focus on the key elements of the “Route 2020” growth strategy. As a result, Ratzmann will hand over responsibility for development at the Harting Electronics and Harting Electric division to Uwe Gräff, the new Managing Director Marketing, Sales and R&D at Harting Electric and Managing Director R&D at Harting Electronics.
