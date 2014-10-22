© mopic _dreamstime.com

Samsung and TSMC leaving the LED business?

Samsung is said to exit the global LED lighting market due to the competition from low-price Chinese manufacturers. At the same time, TSMC Solid State Lighting is shutting down its operations.

Samsung can't compete with the Chinese LED manufacturers for several reasons; one being the Chinese government subsidising production equipment, making it possible for the Chinese manufacturers to offer competitive quotes , according to media outlet DigiTimes, citing industry sources.



TSMC Solid State Lighting is said to shut down its operations and sell its production equipment to Advanced Optoelectronic Technology, which is part of the Foxconn Group. However, TSMC had declined to comment on the matter but did say that it maintains its operations, the report concludes.