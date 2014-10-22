© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Components | October 22, 2014
Toshiba reinforces businesses operation in South America
Toshiba has established an organisation dedicated to promoting its social infrastructure and electronic components businesses throughout South America by merging two Brazil-based subsidiaries.
Toshiba Representação Comercial do Brasil Ltda. and Toshiba Electronics do Brasil Ltda., will become Toshiba Infraestrutura América do Sul Ltda. This company will change its name and operate as Toshiba América do Sul Ltda. (TSAL) once that name is registered.
TSAL will be positioned as a regional center, the company will also function as Toshiba’s regional representative and collect information relevant to all of the company's businesses throughout South America.
Mr. Luis Carlos Borba, the President of TSAL, shared his expectations for the new company: “Toshiba is always searching for any operational improvement to create better management and this is another step to strengthen the local presence. I am totally confident that this new movement will add more value to the company where we will share administration and resources but also showing the constant improvement defending the idea to have one face of the company in front of the market. With this, all the business segments will be receiving the same treatment and will have a stronger organization, creating more advantages for each operation.”
Mr. Shigeo Miyahara, Toshiba Corporation’s Corporate Representative for South America, said: “Toshiba aims to expand sales in emerging economy from 27% to 31% of all sales over the next three years. South American countries are now responding to economic and population growth by modernizing infrastructure, developing plans that include construction of power plants, transmission & distribution systems and transportation networks. This is particularly true for Brazil, which will host the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. In these circumstances, Toshiba has decided to reinforce and more proactively promote its diverse businesses throughout the region.”
