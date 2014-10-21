© dana rothstein dreamstime.com

Ferd AS invests $23 million in Thin Film Electronics

Ferd AS will acquire 37'500'000 shares in Thin Film Electronics ASA at a subscription price of NOK 4.00 per share totalling NOK 150 million (USD 23 million).

Upon completion of the transaction, Ferd will hold 7.3% of the shares in the Company. Upon subscription in the offering, Ferd will also receive 31'250'000 warrants, each with an exercise price of NOK 4.80. The warrants are exercisable after a 12-month holding period, and expire in 3 years.



"Having Ferd, a renowned Norwegian industrial and financial investment company, become a significant shareholder in Thinfilm reflects the strong progress of the Company. This investment fully funds our current product roadmap. Ferd is an investor of high quality, and their funding of Thinfilm is a positive development for all shareholders. We believe that this method of fundraising is the most efficient possible, and benefits the Company", said Davor Sutija, CEO of Thinfilm.