Mac Mini Teardown

© ifixit

Sometimes we just don't understand what goes on in hardware designers' heads. Apple took one of their most-fixable, most-upgradable products and broke it.

Teardown highlights:

Broadcom BCM4360KML1G 5G WiFi 3-Stream 802.11ac Gigabit Transceiver

Skyworks SE5516 Dual-Band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac WLAN Front-End Module

RF Micro RFFM4293 2.5 GHz FEMS and RFFM4591 5 GHz FEMS

Broadcom BCM20702 Single-Chip Bluetooth 4.0 HCI Solution

Chippity-doodahs on the Mini logic board:

Samsung K4E8E304EE-EGCE 4 GB LPDDR3 DRAM

Cirrus Logic 4208-CRZ Audio Codec

Broadcom BCM57766A1KMLG Ethernet PCIe Controller with SD3.0 Card Reader and ASF 2.0

Intel DSL5520 Thunderbolt 2 Controller

Delta Electronics LFE8904C-F Discrete LAN Filter

NXP 6142F and NXP PCA9501BS 8-bit I/O Expander

Microchip Technology 1428-7 420BE5A BMY System Management Bus Temperature Sensor

Cypress Semiconductor CY7C63833 LTXC enCoRe II Low Speed USB Peripheral Controller

Texas Instruments TPS51916 DDR3 Memory Power Solution Synchronous Buck Controller

Texas Instruments 58873D Synchronous Buck NexFET Power Block MOSFET Pair

Intel Core i5-4260U Processor with Intel HD Graphics 5000

Texas Instruments/Stellaris LM4FS1EH Microcontroller

Parade PS8401A HDMI Jitter Cleaning Repeater

Macronix MX25L6406E 64 Mb CMOS Serial Flash

Delta Electronics LFE8904C-F Discrete LAN Filter

Intersil 958 26AHRZ M419VL