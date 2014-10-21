© batman2000 dreamstime.com

TI's net income increased 31% YoY

Texas Instruments reported third quarter revenue of USD 3.50 billion and a net income of USD 826 million.

"Revenue for the quarter was solidly in the upper half of our expected range and earnings were at the top of the range, marking another quarter of strong progress and execution. We delivered 8 percent year-over-year revenue growth. Analog and Embedded Processing comprised 82 percent of

third-quarter revenue,” said Rich Templeton, TI's president and CEO.



Revenue for the third quarter of 2014 amounted to USD 3.5 billion, up 8 percent year-over-year from 3.2 billion. Operating profit landed on USD 1.17 billion during the quarter, which is an increase of 39 percent from the corresponding period in 2013 of USD 844 million. The company also recorded a big increase in net income, a leap up 31 percent to USD 826 million from USD 629 during Q313.