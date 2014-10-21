© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

u-blox and Telenor Connexion team-up

Swiss u­-blox and Telenor Connexion, an M2M focused arm of Telenor Group, have collaborated to secure efficient and optimized usage of M2M/IoT devices and applications in mobile networks.

The aim is to enable rapid growth and accelerate deployments of connected solutions.



In typical distributed M2M/IoT applications such as smart metering and remote security systems, a cellular modem may attempt multiple times to connect to the network. If numerous units make simultaneous attempts, for example energy meters reporting their readings at midnight, a network may become overloaded and unresponsive.



''This successful partnership with u-blox ensures an optimal performance of our networks,” said Rémi Demerlé, Global Partnerships Director at Telenor Connexion.” The new firmware introduced in u-blox’ modules enables devices and applications to communicate in the most intelligent and efficient way, whilst preventing service outages, thereby ensuring a continued reliable service to our M2M customers. This collaboration is also paving the way for a larger adoption of best practices within the M2M and IoT developer community.”



“We are pleased with the result of our close cooperation with Telenor Connexion to address an issue facing all developers of M2M applications: how to provide reliable and predictable network connectivity in all possible scenarios,” said Richard Fry, VP Strategic Partnerships at u-blox, “By carefully analyzing modem behavior within their extensive 2G and 3G networks, we were able to define a robust algorithm that ensures optimal connectivity, even when large numbers of units are involved.“