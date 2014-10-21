© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Mellanox ethernet solutions selected for new HP data center platform

Mellanox Technologies, a supplier of end-to-end interconnect solutions for data center servers and storage systems, has had its ConnectX-3 Pro 10Gb/s Ethernet adapters with RoCE integrated on the motherboard (LoM) in the new HP ProLiant m400 server cartridge.

The HP Moonshot System combines an advanced 64-bit ARM CPU with high performance Mellanox ConnectX-3 Pro 10Gb/s Ethernet adapters to deliver balanced compute, memory and I/O resources in a dense and efficient form factor.



“Data center operators and web service providers require a cost-efficient, scalable platform with performance-based interconnects, in order to expand, scale and optimize their services,” said Chuck Tybur, vice president global accounts and America OEM sales at Mellanox Technologies. “Utilizing our ConnectX-3 Pro 10Gb/s Ethernet adapters, the HP ProLiant m400 server cartridge provides highly efficient, scalable application performance while driving down CapEx and OpEx.”





“Data center operators need to enhance and rapidly scale value-added web-based services to their customers without sacrificing the user experience,” said Gerald Kleyn, director, Platform Engineering, HP. “The HP ProLiant m400 server cartridge with the onboard Mellanox 10GbE adapter is designed to enhance the performance and efficiency of web caching, giving data center operators the ability to generate greater levels of service from a smaller datacenter footprint while driving down operational costs.”