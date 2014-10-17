© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Mercury receives order for naval radar application

Mercury Systems, a provider of open sensor processing systems and services for critical commercial, defense and intelligence applications, announced it received a USD 5.7 million follow-on order from a defense prime contractor.

The order involves high performance digital signal processing subsystems and related services for a naval radar application. The order was booked in the Company's fiscal 2015 first quarter and is expected to be fulfilled over the next several quarters.



"Mercury's years-long relationship with this customer underscores our deep expertise in designing and building advanced radar subsystems and architectures that address the evolving needs of today's naval environments," said Brian Hoerl, Mercury's Vice President of Sales. "Our collaborative approach has enabled us to develop innovative solutions that meet stringent performance, reliability and affordability requirements."