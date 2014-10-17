© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

RS Components and Fluke reinforce partnership

RS Components has finalised an agreement with Fluke Europe BV, the European operating arm of Fluke Corporation, which has responsibility for sales across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

The agreement covers the distribution of Fluke handheld test and measurement products developed by Fluke’s Industrial group, including thermal imaging cameras, electrical power analysers, digital oscilloscopes, digital multimeters, visual infrared (IR) thermometers, installation testers and process calibrators.



Valerie Ramon, Global Head of Electrical, Test & Measurement at RS, commented, "We have had an established global strategic partnership for many years, and now Fluke and RS have reinforced that relationship with the signature of a new trading agreement that will deliver Fluke’s innovative handheld test and measurement products to customers across Europe, Middle-East and Africa."



Herman Warnshuis, Senior VP of Fluke EMEA, added: "Both companies have been trading together for over 25 years and are now true global partners with large and established businesses in all continents worldwide. This new milestone will certainly prove to all customers across the region that both RS Components and Fluke Industrial are in a long-term partnership to offer more to industrial and electrical customers worldwide."