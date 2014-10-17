© creasencesro dreamstime.com

TDK plans further expansion of its R&D footprint in UK

TDK Corporation will expand its research and development footprint further by opening a new 2,600 square feet R&D facility in Bristol.

Located at the Bristol and Bath Science Park, the additional R&D team will comprise 8-10 engineers, and will report directly into TDK-Lambda UK’s core R&D operations in Ilfracombe, North Devon.



The new centre will be operational by December 2014.