© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Alantys grows with European customers

Alantys Technology continues its growth and has signed new distribution contracts.

Over the past 2 years, Alantys Technology set up several new logistics and IC programmation services. Now it is time to continue on a growth path by signing contracts with some major electronic components manufacturers. Agreement were signed with Keko Varicon (varistors manufacturer) and with Electronica Argal (inductive products).