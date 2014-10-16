© robyn mackenzie dreamstime.com_pie Components | October 16, 2014
Semi content of wearables to reach $9 Billion in 2019
Semiconductor revenues will reach USD 9 billion in 2019, led by wearable devices in the healthcare sector, according to a new report, Wearable Sensor and Electronic Market, recently published by The Information Network.
High end connectivity devices for WiFi, Bluetooth, and NFC will lead the market in 2019, followed closely by CPU devices, which together make up more than 50% of the market.
Healthcare wearable devices will account for nearly 50% of the USD 9 billion market. Semiconductors for smart glasses will account for 25% of the market. The reminder of the semiconductor market, in decreasing semiconductor content, will be for wearable devices for smart watches, wearable cameras, sports/activity trackers, smart clothing, and 3D motion trackers.
The semiconductor market will exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% between 2015 and 2019. 3D wearable trackers will grow the fastest, at a CAGR of more than 60%.
“We expect that the market for 3D wearable trackers will be primarily used for the elderly, replacing the current technology made popular by the commercial ‘I’ve fallen and I can’t get up,’” noted Kristian Castellano, an analyst with The Information Network. “Fourteen million 3D wearable trackers will be sold in 2019, representing less than 4% of wearable unit shipments, which will be dominated by healthcare devices.”
