Strong 3Q for TSMC

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, recorded consolidated revenue of NTD 209.05 billion (USD 6.8 billion), net income of NTD 76.34 billion (USD 2.5 billion) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2014.

Year-over-year, third quarter revenue increased 28.6% and net income increased 46.9%. Compared to second quarter 2014, the third quarter results represent a 14.2% increase in revenue, and a 27.9% increase in net income.



In US dollars, third quarter revenue increased 14.7% from the previous quarter and increased 28.1% year-over-year.



Gross margin for the quarter was 50.5%, operating margin was 40.4%, and net profit margin was 36.5%.