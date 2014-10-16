© ginasanders dreamstime.com

Deutsche Telekom establish a JV for connected cars in China

China Mobile and Deutsche Telekom has signed a Connected Car cooperation agreement.

Under the agreement, a joint venture will be established in China in which each partner holds a 50-percent stake.



According to China Mobile, establishing Connected Car with Deutsche Telekom to take full advantage of China Mobile's domestic advantages in network, customer and service resources. Deutsche Telekom's Connected Car platform and operation experience as well as European branded vendors' operation practice can further extend the capacity for providing Connected Car and telematics services to the market and create a new development opportunity.



Reinhard Clemens, Board Member of Deutsche Telekom, says: "Connected Car is a strategic initiative within Deutsche Telekom Group, while China is of strategic importance for our Connected Car business. The partnership with China Mobile is therefore strategically of utmost importance to Deutsche Telekom."



The joint venture's objective is to provide 4G-based vehicle information services. The joint venture company will start operating beginning of 2015.