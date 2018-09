Amazon repackages 5-year-old tablets

© ifixit

It's that time of year again. Fall is here: leaves are turning, Ugg sales are on the upslope, and your local Starbucks is busily brewing up Pumpkin Spice Lattes.

Kindle 7th Generation Teardown Highlights:

Gen 7 Kindle Hardware:

Freescale Semiconductor MCIMX6L7DVN10AB Applications Processor

Elpida B2432BCPE-8D-F DDR2 Mobile RAM

SanDisk SDIN7DP2-4G eMMC iNand Ultra 4 GB NAND Flash

Atheros AR6803G-BL3B WLAN Controller

Maxim Integrated MAX77696A Power Management Integrated Circuit

Neonode zForce NN1001 Single Chip Optical Touch Controller

Texas Instruments MSP430G2 Ultra Low Power Microcontroller

Kindle Fire HD 6 Teardown Highlights:

Fire HD 6 Chips:

MediaTek MT8135V Applications Processor

SK Hynix H5TC4G63AFR 512 MB DDR3L SDRAM (two ICs for 1 GB)

Toshiba THGBMBG6D1KBAIL 8 GB e-MMC NAND Flash

MTK MT6628TP Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Controller

SlimPort ANX3618 Connectivity IC

Maxim Integrated MAX97236 Audio Amplifier with Jack Detection