Components | October 15, 2014
CUI, Ericsson Power Modules and Murata teams up
Three power supply manufacturers has formed a new power industry consortium, the Architects of Modern Power (AMP).
The founding members are CUI, Ericsson Power Modules and Murata – all global players developing power conversion technology for distributed power architectures.
The aim of the alliance is to create the most technically advanced, end-to-end distributed power solutions – a complete ecosystem of hardware, software and support. The advent of digital control in DC-DC converters and point-of-load regulators, driven initially by telecom and datacom companies experiencing a staggering rise in IP traffic and now proliferating into other industries, has made multi-sourcing of leading-edge power conversion products more difficult for customers. A level of software compatibility will be required in order to achieve a true multi-source solution, including compatibility of PMBus commands, proprietary controller commands, and configuration files. The AMP Group was formed to address this challenge.
The consortium’s long-term strategic alliance will foster close collaboration between members to develop shared technology roadmaps. The participating companies will establish common mechanical and electrical specifications for their products, standardization of monitoring, control and communications functions, and create common configuration files for plug-and-play interoperability between products from each firm.
Mohan Mankikar, President of Micro-Tech Consultants and a leading authority on the power supply industry, commented, “The AMP Group offers a higher level of collaborative effort for the development of advanced power solutions for the distributed power architecture, as it includes hardware, software and support compatibility among participants for a true multi-source business environment. In addition, it plans to collaborate on a shared long-term strategic technology roadmap, a proposition unique in the power supply industry.”
