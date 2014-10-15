© evertiq

Avnet Abacus and Delphi signs for the European market

Avnet Abacus, a business unit of Avnet Electronics Marketing EMEA, has received the franchise for the full product portfolio for Delphi Automotive PLC’s Connection Systems.

“Delphi has created a major force in the supply of connection technologies to provide customers the highest level of expertise available in this field,” said Alan Jermyn, Avnet Abacus’ vice president of marketing. “The continuation of our relationship through this agreement will allow Avnet to deliver even greater choice to our customers throughout Europe, enabling them to quickly access the most advanced connector solutions on the market today.”